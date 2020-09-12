Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZGNX. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Get Zogenix alerts:

ZGNX stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 34.8% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 62.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 262,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 100,713 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 2,196.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.