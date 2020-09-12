Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $140.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zscaler is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies is a key growth driver. Zscaler’s portfolio strength boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Moreover, a strong presence across verticals, such as banking, insurance, healthcare, public sector, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications services and education, is safeguarding Zscaler from the coronavirus pandemic’s negative impact. Also, Zscaler’s acquisitions of two start-ups, Cloudneeti and Edgewise, are expected to enhance its portfolio. However, intensifying competition in the security application market poses a concern. Moreover, elevated S&M and R&D spends remain overhangs on the margin.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Zscaler from $105.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised Zscaler to a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.46.

ZS stock opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $163.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.38 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $2,283,967.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $14,938,954. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

