Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $120.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.61% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Zscaler from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $128.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.38 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.01. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $365,349.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,178 shares in the company, valued at $32,032,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at $892,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $14,938,954. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,370,000 after purchasing an additional 499,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,225,000 after purchasing an additional 978,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,953,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,610,000 after purchasing an additional 167,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $103,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

