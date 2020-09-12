Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $155.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $105.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $128.50 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $163.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $365,349.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,032,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total value of $182,272.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,224,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,938,954 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,225,000 after purchasing an additional 978,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $1,352,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

