Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $160.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Zscaler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. OTR Global upgraded Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.46.

Zscaler stock opened at $128.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -144.38 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total value of $182,272.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,224,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 14,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $1,462,801.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,938,954 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,146,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,132,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

