-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Genesco reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.62. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $391.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of GCO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. Genesco has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 3,877.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 1,031.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

