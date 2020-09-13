-$0.44 EPS Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Genesco posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $391.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GCO. ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Genesco by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Genesco by 3,877.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genesco by 1,031.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Genesco by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 195,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,640. The company has a market capitalization of $319.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Genesco has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $53.20.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

