-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.22). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($3.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($2.93). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

TPTX traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $71.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,104. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $79.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average is $57.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

