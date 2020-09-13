$0.70 EPS Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.63. Blackbaud reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

BLKB stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $57.25. 411,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 124.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $95.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 25.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Blackbaud by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 47.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 52.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

