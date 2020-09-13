$0.84 EPS Expected for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.90. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.97.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.39. 3,085,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.14. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,604 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,822.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 742,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 723,387 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 617,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,326,266,000 after buying an additional 419,130 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.