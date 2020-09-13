$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $952.26 million and the highest is $1.06 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $916.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $4.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.97.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $6.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $313.39. 3,085,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.07, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.72. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

