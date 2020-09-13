$1.10 EPS Expected for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AFLAC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.16. AFLAC reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 15.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 31.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 786,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 21.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,974,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,853,000 after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $36.39. 3,067,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,758. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. AFLAC has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

