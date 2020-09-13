$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WP Carey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. WP Carey reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WP Carey will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WP Carey.

Get WP Carey alerts:

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $68.18. 566,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,248. WP Carey has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.19. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in WP Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WP Carey by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in WP Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 278.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WP Carey (WPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.