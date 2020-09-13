$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. National Health Investors reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after acquiring an additional 100,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,541,000 after acquiring an additional 161,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,049,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,980,000 after acquiring an additional 62,479 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 861,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,315,000 after acquiring an additional 202,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.39. 179,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average is $59.30. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a current ratio of 13.20.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

