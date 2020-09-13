$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $7.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $7.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth about $333,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 38,347 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 12.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 90,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,615. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

