10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $121.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TXG. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.11.

TXG stock opened at $125.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.30. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $125.30.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $656,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 574,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,357,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $2,956,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,192 shares of company stock valued at $16,850,407.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

