16,601 Shares in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Williams Companies by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.23. 8,056,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,519. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $25.29.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

