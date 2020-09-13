1,805 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $114.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.56. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

