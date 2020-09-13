$205.18 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report sales of $205.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $168.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $753.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $751.11 million to $759.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $872.88 million, with estimates ranging from $849.76 million to $902.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.38, for a total transaction of $3,992,425.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,196 shares in the company, valued at $248,668,710.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,888 shares of company stock valued at $29,690,615. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $867,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,749,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,271,000 after purchasing an additional 38,291 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.03. The stock had a trading volume of 396,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,143. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

