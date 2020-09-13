$221.07 Million in Sales Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce $221.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.46 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $221.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $910.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $902.00 million to $917.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $905.60 million, with estimates ranging from $890.95 million to $921.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLKB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,974,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Blackbaud by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,746,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,647,000 after buying an additional 173,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,565,000 after buying an additional 354,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,095,000 after buying an additional 36,324 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 40.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,190,000 after acquiring an additional 328,657 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.25. 411,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,868. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 124.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $95.59.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.