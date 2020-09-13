$24.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report $24.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.99 billion. Comcast posted sales of $26.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $102.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.09 billion to $103.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $110.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $106.79 billion to $113.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $44.67. 18,290,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,156,006. The company has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comcast has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after buying an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Comcast by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after buying an additional 8,093,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after buying an additional 6,937,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after buying an additional 1,600,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.