$292.46 Million in Sales Expected for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) will report sales of $292.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WP Carey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $293.00 million. WP Carey reported sales of $318.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WP Carey will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WP Carey.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in WP Carey by 1.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in WP Carey by 4.4% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in WP Carey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WP Carey stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.18. 566,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. WP Carey has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.19.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

