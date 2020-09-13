$338.85 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Analysts expect National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) to post $338.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $363.10 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $293.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $323.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 24.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,468 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 78.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 82,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 279,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $50.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.59%.

National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

