4,894,646 Shares in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,894,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,510,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 4.85% of Federated Hermes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth about $1,471,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth about $1,555,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth about $1,409,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of FHI traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $22.48. 552,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. Federated Hermes Inc has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $360.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. Research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

