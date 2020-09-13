$5.46 Billion in Sales Expected for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Analysts expect AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to post $5.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AFLAC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.46 billion. AFLAC reported sales of $5.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full year sales of $21.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.69 billion to $21.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.39. 3,067,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. AFLAC has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AFLAC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in AFLAC by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AFLAC by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 786,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in AFLAC by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,974,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,853,000 after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

