$666.61 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rackspace Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) to announce sales of $666.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $666.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $666.79 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05.

RXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of RXT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.66. 1,998,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,952. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

