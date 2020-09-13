$82.74 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) to report $82.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.50 million and the lowest is $82.12 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $81.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $331.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $329.25 million to $336.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $328.96 million, with estimates ranging from $314.43 million to $342.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in National Health Investors by 102.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National Health Investors by 282.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in National Health Investors by 16.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 17.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.39. 179,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a current ratio of 13.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.73. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

