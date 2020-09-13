8,540 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $184,000.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. 70,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,187. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81.

