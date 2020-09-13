92,433 Shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,435,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ZM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $211.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $383.00. 9,281,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,624,604. The company has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a PE ratio of 440.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.65 and its 200 day moving average is $204.75. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $478.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total transaction of $17,604,220.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,894,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 418,195 shares of company stock valued at $107,003,689. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.