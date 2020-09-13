Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.83.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.70. Accolade has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accolade news, Director Steven A. Collins purchased 32,250 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,750.00. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein purchased 1,000 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

About Accolade

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.