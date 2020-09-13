ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) PT Lowered to $30.00

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ACIW. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.31. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $299.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ACI Worldwide news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,055,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 131,562 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 4.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 283,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 32.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 48.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.