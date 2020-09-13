ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) PT Lowered to $34.00 at BTIG Research

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACIW. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $299.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ACI Worldwide news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,055,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

