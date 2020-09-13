Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aerojet Rocketdyne has been taking notable strategic initiatives to reduce costs and serve its customers more efficiently. The company, in 2019, initiated recurring production activity at its new Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Huntsville, AL, wherein it is now producing high-value non-energetic subassemblies for Standard Missile and THAAD. This, in turn, might have boosted investors' confidence in this stock. In the past year, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. However, Of late, Aerojet has been facing stiff competition from SpaceX and Blue Origin. These new entrepreneurs are trying to compete primarily on price front, thus weighing on the existing cost paradigms and Aerojet’s manufacturing methodologies. Such intensifying competition in turn might hurt its top-line performance.”

AJRD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.60.

NYSE AJRD opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,808,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,164,000 after buying an additional 260,533 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,731,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,842,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,746,000 after purchasing an additional 109,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,269,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 66,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,344,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,298,000 after purchasing an additional 75,512 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

