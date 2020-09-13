Aeron (ARN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $278,601.31

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Aeron token can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $278,601.31 and $10,064.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeron has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046382 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.04725464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004950 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00061208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00038204 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002451 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

