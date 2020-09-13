AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Billion

Brokerages expect AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AFLAC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.46 billion. AFLAC posted sales of $5.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full-year sales of $21.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.69 billion to $21.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 3,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

AFL traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,067,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,758. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. AFLAC has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

