Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,777,076 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 405,289 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.73% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $113,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 745 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

