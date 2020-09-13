Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Stock Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777,076 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,289 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.73% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $113,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 558.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,396 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 55,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

Shares of AEM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

