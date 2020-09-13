Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Aimia in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

AIM stock opened at C$3.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Aimia has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.82.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

