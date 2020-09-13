Akroma Price Down 30% Over Last Week (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $7,869.37 and approximately $22.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.44 or 0.03463131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00048968 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

