Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Alamos Gold has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Alamos Gold has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Shares of AGI opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.60 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

