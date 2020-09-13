Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.88) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albireo Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.88) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.63). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.88) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALBO. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $599.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 722.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.06%.

In related news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $389,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $406,623. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 7.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 41.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

