Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $39.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of ALBO opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.66. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 722.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $389,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $406,623. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

