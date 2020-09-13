Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.61. 9,393,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,568,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $299.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.99.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.