Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Allstate worth $20,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,578,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,995,000 after acquiring an additional 44,511 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 43.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Allstate by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,525,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,952,000 after acquiring an additional 139,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Allstate by 174.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.54.

NYSE ALL traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $93.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,975. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

