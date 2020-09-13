Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2,712.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,027 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Altria Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after buying an additional 2,814,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

MO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,273,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403,237. The company has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

