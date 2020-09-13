Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Altria Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,273,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403,237. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. The company has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

