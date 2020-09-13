Amedisys’ (AMED) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $245.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $235.00.

AMED has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.33.

AMED opened at $231.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.94. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 4,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $935,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $79,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,458 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,042. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $26,306,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $9,616,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Amedisys by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

