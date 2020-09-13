American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $16.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of AEO opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 21.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $672,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 267,549 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

