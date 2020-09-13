AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.38% of AmerisourceBergen worth $78,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 65.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.5% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $523,544.32. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,416.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,048 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABC traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $94.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,883. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $106.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.