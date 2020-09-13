Analysts Expect Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.55). Krystal Biotech posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08.

KRYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,928,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,889,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 345.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

KRYS traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 78,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,633. The stock has a market cap of $856.96 million, a P/E ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.03. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 51.20, a current ratio of 51.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

